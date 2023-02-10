Gogol Bordello playing National Sawdust ++ Q&A with Jim Jarmusch

The GRAMMY Museum is presenting a special night with Gogol Bordello on March 6 at National Sawdust in Brooklyn. The night starts with a conversation with bandleader Eugene Hutz and friend and filmmaker Jim Jarmusch, which will be followed by a performance from the band. Tickets are on sale.

The National Sawdust show is just after Gogol Bordello's appearance at the 2023 Tibet House Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall on March 1, which also has Laurie Anderson, The Patti Smith Band, New Order's Bernard Sumner and Tom Chapman, Arooj Aftab (just added) and more. Tickets are still available.

All dates are listed, along with a stream of 2022's SOLIDARITINE, below.

GOGOL BORDELLO - 2023 TOUR DATES

Wed, Mar 1st '23 - New York, NY - United States - Tibet House Benefit Concert, Carnegie Hall

Mon, Mar 6th '23 - Brooklyn - United States - National Sawdust

Thu, May 25th '23 - Glasgow - United Kingdom - SWG3 Galvanizers

Thu, May 25-28th '23 - Derbyshire - United Kingdom - Bearded Theory

Sat, May 27th '23 - Hatfield - United Kingdom - Slam Dunk Festival – South

Sun, May 28th '23 - Leeds - United Kingdom - Slam Dunk Festival – North

Tue, May 30th '23 - Osnabrück - Germany - Rosenhof

Thu, Jun 1st '23 - Amsterdam - Netherlands - Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Fri, Jun 2-4th '23 - Bulligny - France - Jardin du Michel Fest

Sat, Jun 3rd '23 - Antwerp - Belgium - De Roma

Sun, Jun 4th '23 - Hamburg - Germany - Markthalle

Wed, Jun 7th '23 - Ulm - Germany - Roxy

Thu, Jun 8th '23 - Berlin - Germany - Huxleys

Fri, Jun 9th '23 - Warsaw - Poland - Stodola

Sat, Jun 10th '23 - Poznań - Poland - Klub Muzyczny B17

Sun, Jun 11th '23 - Krakow - Poland - Studio

Tue, Jun 13th '23 - Frankfurt - Germany - Batschkap

Fri, Jun 16th '23 - Clisson - France - Hellfest Open Air Festival

Sat, Jun 17th '23 - Paris - France - Elysee Montmartre

Sun, Jun 18th '23 - Luxembourg City - Luxembourg - Den Atelier

Tue, Jun 20th '23 - San Gwann - Malta - Aria Complex

Thu, Jun 22nd '23 - Cologne - Germany - Live Music Hall

Fri, Jun 23rd '23 - Odense - Denmark - Tinderbox Festival

Sat, Jun 24th '23 - Ysselsteyn - Netherlands - Jera On Air

Sun, Oct 8-14th '23 - Puerto Plata - Dominican Republic - Destination Chaos