Gogol Bordello plot US tour ++ Ukraine benefit streaming live

Gogol Bordello is hosting an all-star benefit for Ukraine at City Winery tonight (3/10), featuring performances from Craig Finn and Franz Nicolay, Jesse Malin, Lady Lamb, Marc Roberge, Matisyahu, Patti Smith, Stephin Merritt, (The Magnetic Fields), and Suzanne Vega. Tickets are sold out, but if you can't make it there in person you can also stream it live starting at 8 PM. Livestream tickets are on sale, and include 48 hour replay.

City Winery is also supporting Ukraine and the Come Back Alive Foundation with a special cabernet sauvignon. It's available to order now, and here's the description:

Our new 2019 Cab Sauv, vinted and bottled in house, makes a great winter wine. Reminiscent of grandma’s cookies and spiked hot cocoa, this wine lifts your spirits with aromas of Kirsch cherry liquor and baking spices. Medium bodied, this wine goes down easy, finishing with some light oak and tobacco flavors, with firm tannin and a light vanilla finish.

Meanwhile, speaking of Gogol Bordello, they've announced a US tour with support from Amigo the Devil on most shows. "Gogol Bordello is going on tour to spread the message of freedom for Ukraine," they write. "Every show of the upcoming 'Solidaritine' tour will be dedicated to the brave Ukrainian defenders, and a significant portion of proceeds will go to Ukraine’s battle for democracy. We will also partner with human rights organizations providing relief in Ukraine throughout the tour. Come stand in solidarity with us." See all dates below.

The tour includes a Jersey City show on May 6 at White Eagle Hall. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time.

GOGOL BORDELLO: 2022 TOUR

Wed 04 May Royale Nightclub Boston, MA 8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Thu 05 May College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT 8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Fri 06 May White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ 8:30 PM / Doors: 7:30 PM

Sat 07 May 9:30 Club Washington, DC Doors: 8:00 PM

Mon 09 May Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA 7:30 PM / Doors: 6:30 PM

Tue 10 May Orange Peel Asheville, NC 8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Wed 11 May The Ritz Raleigh, NC 8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Fri 13 May The Eastern Atlanta, GA 8:30 PM / Doors: 7:30 PM

Sat 14 May Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL 8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Sun 15 May The Plaza Live Orlando, FL 8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Mon 16 May Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL 8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Wed 18 May Iron City Birmingham, AL 8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Thu 19 May House of Blues New Orleans, LA 8:00 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Fri 20 May The Signal Chattanooga, TN 8:30 PM / Doors: 7:00 PM

Sat 21 May Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, TN 8:00 PM / Doors: 6:00 PM