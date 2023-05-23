Gogol Bordello share Ukraine benefit single ft Jello Biafra, Tre Cool, Joe Lally, more
Gogol Bordello have released a new benefit single, "United Strike Back," featuring a bunch of punk legends and benefitting the Kind Deeds organization that helps "wounded Ukrainian defenders regain mobility with prosthetics."
"United Strike Back" features contributions from Tre Cool (Green Day), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Joe Lally (Fugazi, The Messthetics), Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Monte Pittman (Ministry), Sasha (Kazka) and Puzzled Panther.
"Punk & hardcore is always there to show support to a friend in trouble. Especially when its an entire nation. Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters," says Gogol Bordello leader Eugene Hütz.
It's a rousing ripper and a good cause -- listen below.
Gogol Bordello are on tour in Europe and the Uk now and hit North American in July. All dates are listed below.
Gogol Bordello -2023 Tour Dates
Wed, May 24th '23 Dublin Ireland Olympia
Thu, May 25th '23 Glasgow United Kingdom SWG3 Galvanizers
Fri, May 26th '23 Derbyshire United Kingdom Bearded Theory
Sat, May 27th '23 Hatfield United Kingdom Slam Dunk Festival – South
Sun, May 28th '23 Leeds United Kingdom Slam Dunk Festival – North
Tue, May 30th '23 Osnabrück Germany Rosenhof
Thu, Jun 1st '23 Amsterdam Netherlands Melkweg (Oude Zaal)
Fri, Jun 2nd '23 Bulligny France Jardin du Michel Fest
Sat, Jun 3rd '23 Antwerp Belgium De Roma
Sun, Jun 4th '23 Hamburg Germany Markthalle
Tue, Jun 6th '23 Zurich Switzerland Komplex
Wed, Jun 7th '23 Ulm Germany Roxy
Thu, Jun 8th '23 Berlin Germany Huxleys
Fri, Jun 9th '23 Warsaw Poland Stodola
Sat, Jun 10th '23 Poznań Poland Klub Muzyczny B17
Sun, Jun 11th '23 Krakow Poland Studio
Fri, Jun 16th '23 Clisson France Hellfest Open Air Festival
Sat, Jun 17th '23 Paris France Elysee Montmartre
Sun, Jun 18th '23 Luxembourg City Luxembourg Den Atelier
Tue, Jun 20th '23 San Gwann Malta Aria Complex
Thu, Jun 22nd '23 Cologne Germany Live Music Hall
Fri, Jun 23rd '23 Odense Denmark Tinderbox Festival
Sat, Jun 24th '23 Ysselsteyn Netherlands Jera On Air
Tue, Jul 11th '23 Kansas City United States The Truman
Wed, Jul 12th '23 Oklahoma City United States The Jones Assembly
Fri, Jul 14th '23 Denver United States Ogden Theatre
Sat, Jul 15th '23 Salt Lake City, UT United States Union Event Center
Sun, Jul 16th '23 Boise United States Knitting Factory
Mon, Jul 17th '23 Spokane United States The Knitting Factory
Wed, Jul 19th '23 Calgary Canada The Palace Theatre
Thu, Jul 20th '23 Edmonton Canada Midway Music Hall
Fri, Jul 21st '23 Saskatoon Canada Coors Event Center
Sat, Jul 22nd '23 Winnipeg, MB Canada Burton Cummings Theater
Mon, Jul 24th '23 Milwaukee United States The Rave II
Tue, Jul 25th '23 Minneapolis, MN United States First Avenue
Thu, Jul 27th '23 Chicago United States Concord Music Hall
Fri, Jul 28th '23 Indianapolis United States The Vogue
Sat, Jul 29th '23 Cleveland United States House of Blues
Mon, Jul 31st '23 Toronto Canada History
Tue, Aug 1st '23 Montreal, QC Canada MTELUS
Wed, Aug 2nd '23 Burlington, VT United States Higher Ground
Fri, Aug 4th '23 Baltimore United States Ram’s Head Live!
Sat, Aug 5th '23 Washington, DC United States The Atlantis