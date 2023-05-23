Gogol Bordello share Ukraine benefit single ft Jello Biafra, Tre Cool, Joe Lally, more

Gogol Bordello have released a new benefit single, "United Strike Back," featuring a bunch of punk legends and benefitting the Kind Deeds organization that helps "wounded Ukrainian defenders regain mobility with prosthetics."

"United Strike Back" features contributions from Tre Cool (Green Day), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Joe Lally (Fugazi, The Messthetics), Roger Miret (Agnostic Front), Monte Pittman (Ministry), Sasha (Kazka) and Puzzled Panther.

"Punk & hardcore is always there to show support to a friend in trouble. Especially when its an entire nation. Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters," says Gogol Bordello leader Eugene Hütz.

It's a rousing ripper and a good cause -- listen below.

Gogol Bordello are on tour in Europe and the Uk now and hit North American in July. All dates are listed below.

Gogol Bordello -2023 Tour Dates

Wed, May 24th '23 Dublin Ireland Olympia

Thu, May 25th '23 Glasgow United Kingdom SWG3 Galvanizers

Fri, May 26th '23 Derbyshire United Kingdom Bearded Theory

Sat, May 27th '23 Hatfield United Kingdom Slam Dunk Festival – South

Sun, May 28th '23 Leeds United Kingdom Slam Dunk Festival – North

Tue, May 30th '23 Osnabrück Germany Rosenhof

Thu, Jun 1st '23 Amsterdam Netherlands Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Fri, Jun 2nd '23 Bulligny France Jardin du Michel Fest

Sat, Jun 3rd '23 Antwerp Belgium De Roma

Sun, Jun 4th '23 Hamburg Germany Markthalle

Tue, Jun 6th '23 Zurich Switzerland Komplex

Wed, Jun 7th '23 Ulm Germany Roxy

Thu, Jun 8th '23 Berlin Germany Huxleys

Fri, Jun 9th '23 Warsaw Poland Stodola

Sat, Jun 10th '23 Poznań Poland Klub Muzyczny B17

Sun, Jun 11th '23 Krakow Poland Studio

Fri, Jun 16th '23 Clisson France Hellfest Open Air Festival

Sat, Jun 17th '23 Paris France Elysee Montmartre

Sun, Jun 18th '23 Luxembourg City Luxembourg Den Atelier

Tue, Jun 20th '23 San Gwann Malta Aria Complex

Thu, Jun 22nd '23 Cologne Germany Live Music Hall

Fri, Jun 23rd '23 Odense Denmark Tinderbox Festival

Sat, Jun 24th '23 Ysselsteyn Netherlands Jera On Air

Tue, Jul 11th '23 Kansas City United States The Truman

Wed, Jul 12th '23 Oklahoma City United States The Jones Assembly

Fri, Jul 14th '23 Denver United States Ogden Theatre

Sat, Jul 15th '23 Salt Lake City, UT United States Union Event Center

Sun, Jul 16th '23 Boise United States Knitting Factory

Mon, Jul 17th '23 Spokane United States The Knitting Factory

Wed, Jul 19th '23 Calgary Canada The Palace Theatre

Thu, Jul 20th '23 Edmonton Canada Midway Music Hall

Fri, Jul 21st '23 Saskatoon Canada Coors Event Center

Sat, Jul 22nd '23 Winnipeg, MB Canada Burton Cummings Theater

Mon, Jul 24th '23 Milwaukee United States The Rave II

Tue, Jul 25th '23 Minneapolis, MN United States First Avenue

Thu, Jul 27th '23 Chicago United States Concord Music Hall

Fri, Jul 28th '23 Indianapolis United States The Vogue

Sat, Jul 29th '23 Cleveland United States House of Blues

Mon, Jul 31st '23 Toronto Canada History

Tue, Aug 1st '23 Montreal, QC Canada MTELUS

Wed, Aug 2nd '23 Burlington, VT United States Higher Ground

Fri, Aug 4th '23 Baltimore United States Ram’s Head Live!

Sat, Aug 5th '23 Washington, DC United States The Atlantis