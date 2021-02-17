Gojira announce new album ‘Fortitude,’ share new song (pre-order on ltd olive green vinyl!)

BrooklynVegan and Revolver have teamed up with Gojira on an exclusive opaque olive green variant of their upcoming album 'Fortitude,' limited to just 666 copies. Pre-order yours.

Last year, French metal greats Gojira released "Another World," their first new song since 2016's Magma, leading us to name their forthcoming album one of the metal albums we're anticipating in 2021. Now that album has officially been announced; it's called Fortitude and it's due April 30 via Roadrunner. It features "Another World" as well as the just-released second single "Born For One Thing."

"We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things," vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier says of the song. "Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions." Like "Another World," it's the kind of gnarled anthem that Gojira have long excelled at, and it's another promising taste of this anticipated LP. It comes with a very cinematic video that was directed by Charles De Meyer and shot in France and Belgium, and you can watch that below.

The band also teamed up with BrooklynVegan and Revolver on an exclusive opaque olive green 140g vinyl variant of Fortitude, limited to just 666 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.

The album was recorded at Silver Cord Studio in Ridgewood, Queens with Joe himself engineering and producing, and it was mixed by the legendary Andy Wallace (Nirvana's Nevermind, Slayer's Reign In Blood, etc).

The band's tour with Deftones is currently scheduled for this summer, including NYC-area stops at Pier 17 on 8/24 and Stone Pony Summer Stage on 8/28. Let's hope it happens. Dates are listed below.

Tracklist

“Born For One Thing”

“Amazonia”

“Another World”

“Hold On”

“New Found”

“Fortitude”

“The Chant”

“Sphinx”

“Into The Storm”

“The Trails”

“Grind”

Deftones / Gojira -- 2021 Tour Dates

August 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell

August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh

September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

photo by Gabrielle Duplantier

--