Gojira doing US tour with Knocked Loose & Alien Weaponry after Deftones tour
Fresh off releasing their new album Fortitude, Gojira have announced a headlining US tour with support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, which takes place after their previously announced run opening for Deftones.
The headlining tour begins right after Gojira's appearance at Aftershock, and it includes stops in Salt Lake City, New Orleans, Tampa, Orlando, Nashville, Albany, Rochester, Cleveland, and more.
There's no NYC stop on that tour (the Albany show on 10/25 at Upstate Concert Hall is the closest it comes), but the Deftones tour hits NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 24 and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 28.
Pre-sale tickets for the headlining tour go on sale Tuesday (5/4) at 10 AM local time and the general on-sale begins Friday (5/7) at 10 AM local time. Ticket links for all shows here. All dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, catch Knocked Loose's livestream show on May 14 at 9 PM ET (tickets).
Gojira -- 2021 Tour Dates
August 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach
August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell
August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh
September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 3 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal^
September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 20 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center^
September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
October 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*
October 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
October 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
October 14 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
October 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
October 19 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
October 20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
October 22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
October 23 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
October 25 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
October 27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
October 28 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
October 29 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
8/12 – 9/22: with Deftones
10/11 – 10/29: with Knocked Loose & Alien Weaponry
^ Gojira Only
* Festival Date