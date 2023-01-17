Gojira, Mastodon, and Lorna Shore announce 2023 North American tour

Gojira and Mastodon have announced "The Mega-Monsters Tour," a co-headlining trek that runs through North America in two legs: April and May, and August and September. Support comes from the rapidly-rising symphonic, blackened deathcore band Lorna Shore, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is in the second leg, on August 12 at Coney Island Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, January 18 at 10 AM.

We're hoping for a new album from Mastodon this year; their last release was 2021's Hushed and Grim. Gojira released a new single, "Our Time is Now," in October, and you can stream that below.

Last year, Lorna Shore released their highly acclaimed fourth album Pain Remains, their first full-length (and second release) with new vocalist Will Ramos. Watch the video for "Sun//Eater" from that album below, as well.

Gojira Mastodon 2023 tour loading...

GOJIRA / MASTODON 2023 TOUR

4/18 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/20 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

4/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

4/22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

4/23 Las Vegas, NV Virgin

4/26 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

4/29 Austin, TX Moody Center

4/30 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

5/2 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium

5/4 Boca Raton, FL Sunset Cove Amphitheater

5/5 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

5/6 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/7 Asheville, NC Harrah’s Cherokee Center

5/9 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live

5/10 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

5/11 Reading, PA Santander Arena

8/9 Cincinnati, OH MegaCorp Pavilion

8/10 Cleveland, OH Jacob’s Pavilion

8/11 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Outdoors

8/12 New York, NY Coney Island Amphitheater

8/13 Syracuse, NY OneCenter

8/15 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple

8/17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach

8/18 Laval, QC Place Bell

8/19 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena

8/20 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall

8/23 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion

8/25 Hammond, IN Horseshoe

8/26 Omaha, NE Westfair Amphitheater

8/27 Minneapolis, MN Waite Park Amphitheater

8/29 St. Louis, MO The Factory

8/30 Kansas City, MO Azura Amphitheater

9/1 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

9/2 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater