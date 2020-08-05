Gojira release first new song in 4 years, “Another World” (listen)

French metallers Gojira haven't released a new album since 2016's Magma, and while there's still no official word on a new album, they did just release their first new single in four years. It's called "Another World" and it was produced by the band's own Joe Duplantier and mixed by the famed Andy Wallace (Reign In Blood, Nevermind, etc). Joe says, "It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track ‘Another World.’ Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavors, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.’ Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature’s wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968’s Planet Of The Apes… Another World!"

It's a big, crushing, anthemic song, and it feels like a triumphant return for Gojira. Listen and watch the video (directed by Maxime Tiberghien & Sylvain Favre) below.

Meanwhile, the band's tour with Deftones was rescheduled to 2021. That includes shows at NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 24, 2021 and Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 28. All dates are listed below.

Also, check out Gojira on Code Orange's Riki Rachtman-hosted, Headbangers Ball-style Mudbangers Ball.

Deftones / Gojira -- 2021 Tour Dates

August 12 ­– Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell

August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh

September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center