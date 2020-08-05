Gojira release first new song in 4 years, “Another World” (listen)
French metallers Gojira haven't released a new album since 2016's Magma, and while there's still no official word on a new album, they did just release their first new single in four years. It's called "Another World" and it was produced by the band's own Joe Duplantier and mixed by the famed Andy Wallace (Reign In Blood, Nevermind, etc). Joe says, "It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track ‘Another World.’ Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavors, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.’ Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature’s wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968’s Planet Of The Apes… Another World!"
It's a big, crushing, anthemic song, and it feels like a triumphant return for Gojira. Listen and watch the video (directed by Maxime Tiberghien & Sylvain Favre) below.
Meanwhile, the band's tour with Deftones was rescheduled to 2021. That includes shows at NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 24, 2021 and Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage on August 28. All dates are listed below.
Also, check out Gojira on Code Orange's Riki Rachtman-hosted, Headbangers Ball-style Mudbangers Ball.
Deftones / Gojira -- 2021 Tour Dates
August 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
August 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach
August 20 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell
August 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 23 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
August 24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
August 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh
September 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 3 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 8 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
September 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 21 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
September 22 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center