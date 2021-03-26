Gojira release new song & video, launch auction benefiting indigenous Amazon communities

Gojira have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Fortitude, which arrives April 30 via Roadrunner. The new song is called "Amazonia," and it injects Gojira's trademark groove metal with the influence of indigenous folk music, and it comes with a video that "takes aim at the crisis impacting the Amazon and its indigenous communities." It was directed by Charles De Meyer, and it also includes footage shot in Brazil by Vincent Moon, Hauxplay, Jennifer Kumiko Hayashi and Midia Ninja "to help bring an unfiltered look into the lives and struggle of the indigenous tribes there."

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier says:

This is a call for Unity. The music community can be powerful when united towards something meaningful like this! So many friends, great artists, bands have joined the movement without hesitation by donating instruments. This is a collective effort from so many people around us! We don't want to just release a song called ‘Amazonia’—we want to do something on top of that. We feel a responsibility as artists to offer a way for people to take action.

Along with the release of the song and video, Gojira have launched a fundraising initiative to support The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), "who advocate for environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon who have suffered immensely - victims of deforestation, land loss, forced labor, violence, and harassment."

The band will curating a month-long charitable campaign with Propeller featuring an auction with one-of-a-kind items from Gojira and their friends, including Metallica, Slayer, Lamb of God, Sepultura, Bring Me The Horizon, and more. Items available to bid on today include a Joe Duplantier signature guitar hand engraved by Duplantier with "artwork celebrating Amazonian wildlife," a hand engraved Nash Guitars bass from Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and his artist wife Chloe, a signed exclusive photo print from Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, a limited-edition Rockhard Slayer motorcycle helmet, and more. More info at propeller.la/gojira.