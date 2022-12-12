Golden Globes 2023 nominations: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, more

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

In the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category the nominees are Taylor Swift's "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Rhianna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Naatu Naatu" from Indian-language blockbuster RRR, and “Ciao Papa,” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

As for Best Original Score, Motion Picture, the 2023 nominees are Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking, Justin Hurwitz for Babylon and John Williams for The Fabelmans.

Best Motion Picture, Drama nominees are Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, and Top Gun: Maverick; while Comedy or Musical nominees are Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Triangle of Sadness.

On the television front, Best Drama Series nominees are Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Ozark, and Severance; Comedy nominees are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Wednesday; while Limited Series nominees are Black Bird, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Pam and Tommy, The Dropout, and The White Lotus: Sicily.

The 2023 Golden Globes will be handed out January 10 on NBC. The network opted not to air the 2022 awards due to diversity criticism against the HFPA, after a LA Times expose revealed that the organization had zero black members and had engaged in unethical conduct. Since then the HFPA has undergone major reforms, banning members from accepting gifts and removing a cap on membership which has added 21 new voting members, six of whom are black. Many regard this as still being too little, too late for an enigmatic organization that had long been known for cozying up to celebrities.

2023 GOLD GLOBE NOMINATIONS

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of InisherinAlexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance