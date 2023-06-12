Golden Globes sold to Dick Clark Productions as Hollywood Foreign Press Association shuts down

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the enigmatic and controversial organization that has run the Golden Globe Awards since 1944, is shutting down and has sold the assets, properties and rights to the awards to Dick Clark Productions. "We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise," said Helen Hoehne, the president of the HFPA.

The 2024 Golden Globes will still happen, but now with Dick Clark Productions -- who also produce The American Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and more -- at the helm. “Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” said Todd Boehly, Chairman of Eldridge who along with Penske Media owns DCP. “My partners at DCP and I are grateful to Helen and team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, implementing a professional, safe, and accountable environment, and trusting new ownership with a new direction for the Globes.”

The HFPA came under fire in 2021 for the lack of diversity in their membership when it was revealed that they had had no Black members in two decades. NBC didn't air the 2022 Globes but the HFPA made changes to their bylaws, banning members from accepting gifts and removing a cap on membership which added 21 new voting members, six of whom are black. The 2023 awards were televised, but a black cloud still hung over the ceremony, with many actors, producers, and directors boycotting.

Dick Clark Productions also announced it is launching the Golden Globe Foundation, which will "continue the legacy of HPFA’s history of entertainment-related charitable giving."