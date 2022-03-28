Goldenvoice announces new country fest w/ Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell & more

Not only does Stagecoach return this year, Goldenvoice also just announced a new one-day California country festival, Palomino Festival, and this one leans a little more on the alternative/indie-friendly side of country than Stagecoach does. Kacey Musgraves is headlining, and the rest of the very good lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Orville Peck, Old Crow Medicine Show, Valerie June, Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane, Morgan Wade, Sierra Ferrell, Langhorne Slim, Amythyst Kiah, Sierra Hull, Low Cut Connie, Jamie Wyatt, Ian Noe, Logan Ledger, and "very special guests" The Compton Cowboys.

Goldenvoice talent buyer Stacy Vee, who also books Stagecoach, said via press release, "It has been a dream for as long as I can remember to do a festival taking a modern, fresh approach to today’s alt-country music. Artists in the space have been pushing boundaries, creating sounds that are brand new. I wanted to fan these flames and celebrate this changing culture. We at Goldenvoice love doing things ‘our own way,’ and there are a lot of artists out there right now doing the same thing. We came together to celebrate carving your own path: this is Palomino."

Register for early access to passes here, and get passes starting April 1 at noon Pacific time.