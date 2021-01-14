Goldenvoice in talks to create mass vaccination site in CA

In a more normal year we would've begun January with an announcement from Coachella on the lineup for their April festival. Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread throughout much of the world, things are anything but normal. Still, according to their last official update, made back in June, April 9-11 and April 16-18 are the currently scheduled dates for the festival's 2021 edition. Reports made since then have pointed to another postponement, which we agree is likely, and more recently Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege seemed to indicate that fall would be the soonest Coachella could return. Speaking on The Morning Beat, she said, "we’re not planning on events in spring this year. We’re hoping that those events will be rescheduled to the fall of this year."

Fall is when Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks live events could return, with enough people vaccinated, and it's also when Governors Ball is looking towards for 2021; they recently announced September dates.

Meanwhile, without festivals to throw in CA this spring, Coachella producers Goldenvoice are in talks with Riverside County, CA about creating a mass vaccination site, The Desert Sun reports. County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said that Goldenvoice is "willing to be helpful and supportive" in the county's vaccination efforts, continuing, "we know what they can do with the concerts, all the logistics and planning that takes place."

El Dorado Polo Club in Indio was cited by Perez's communication director Darin Schemmer as a possible location under consideration. Stay tuned for more updates.