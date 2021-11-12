Goldie & James Davidson prep new Subjective album, share “Sunlight” ft Lady Blackbird

Subjective, the duo of jungle / drum and bass great Goldie and James Davidson, have announced a new album The Start of No Regret, that will be out March 25 via Three Six Zero Recordings/Sony Music. “I really love the way that this album time travels through so many poignant aspects of mine and James’ life through rave culture, jungle, drum & bass and indie influences over the last 20 years," says Goldie.

The album includes Subjective's double A-side, "Fathoms / Dessai Menace," from earlier this year, and they've just shared new single, "Sunlight," that features vocals from Lady Blackbird. "Sunlight" is well named, starting off very jazzy before Goldie's signature chopped up breakbeats kick in. Listen to that and "Fathoms / Dessai Menace" below.

Tracklist:

The Start of No Regret

Lost feat. Tom Misch and Frida Touray

Brushstrokes feat. Cleveland Watkiss

Dassai Menace

American Gods feat. Natalie Duncan

Azimuth

Crazy feat. Natalie Williams

Breakout feat. LaMeduza

Paradise feat. LaMeduza

Dark feat. Greentea Peng

Reflection

Sunlight feat. Lady Blackbird

Dollis Hill Rufige

Yoshi’s Highway feat. Lady Blackbird