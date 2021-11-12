Goldie & James Davidson prep new Subjective album, share “Sunlight” ft Lady Blackbird
Subjective, the duo of jungle / drum and bass great Goldie and James Davidson, have announced a new album The Start of No Regret, that will be out March 25 via Three Six Zero Recordings/Sony Music. “I really love the way that this album time travels through so many poignant aspects of mine and James’ life through rave culture, jungle, drum & bass and indie influences over the last 20 years," says Goldie.
The album includes Subjective's double A-side, "Fathoms / Dessai Menace," from earlier this year, and they've just shared new single, "Sunlight," that features vocals from Lady Blackbird. "Sunlight" is well named, starting off very jazzy before Goldie's signature chopped up breakbeats kick in. Listen to that and "Fathoms / Dessai Menace" below.
Tracklist:
The Start of No Regret
Lost feat. Tom Misch and Frida Touray
Brushstrokes feat. Cleveland Watkiss
Dassai Menace
American Gods feat. Natalie Duncan
Azimuth
Crazy feat. Natalie Williams
Breakout feat. LaMeduza
Paradise feat. LaMeduza
Dark feat. Greentea Peng
Reflection
Sunlight feat. Lady Blackbird
Dollis Hill Rufige
Yoshi’s Highway feat. Lady Blackbird