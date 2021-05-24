Gone to Color prep debut LP ft mems Liars, Lambchop, Clinic, more (stream a track)

Gone to Color are the duo of Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim, who originally formed in Cincinnati but are now co-existing in Atlanta and Washington D.C. They've just announced their self-titled debut album which will be out October 15, and it features an impressive gathering of guest vocalists, including Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird (Tricky), Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Ade Blackburn (Clinic) and Carson Cox (Merchandise), plus help from Tortoise's John McEntire, Pat Sansone (Wilco), Brian Deck (Califone, Red Red Meat), and more.

The first single is the sultry "The 606," one of two tracks on the album that features The Luyas' Jessie Stein. You can watch the video for that, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

GONE TO COLOR tracklist:

1. The 606 feat. Jessie Stein

2. Dissolved feat. Martina Topley-Bird

3. Redok (instrumental)

4. Illusions feat. Ade Blackburn

5. Just Smile feat. Kurt Wagner

6. Suicide feat. Angus Andrew

7. Voyeur Nation feat. Carson Cox

8. Blur feat. Jessie Stein