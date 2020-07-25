Goner Records, Desert Daze & Castle Face react to Burger Records shutdown

The reverberations continue through the garage, psych and punk scene from a wave of sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Burger Records, which has shut down as a result. Many artists have already reacted on social media, and now a few labels and festivals have as well.

Goner Records, which released records by Nobunny (whose Justin Champlin wrote "I used my power and influence to take advantage of young women and teenage girls" in a lengthy statement announcing "Nobunny is over"), wrote on Instagram "News about Nobunny's reprehensible actions reached us today. Our hearts are with the victims of this abuse, and victims of abuse everywhere. We respect these women and the strength they show in coming forward. Hopefully these conversations will lead us to a music scene that is safe space for everyone. We have removed all Nobunny records from our store and distributor, and have taken steps to have his records deleted from our digital services."

Desert Daze, the annual California psych festival whose lineups have included Burger artists over the years (Part Time, one of the Burger groups groups accused of misconduct, played in 2019), wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram. "The young women who support a music scene are vital for bands, festivals and venues to succeed," they write. "We all owe it to them to do better. We pledge to listen, learn, investigate and take action."

We are disgusted, disheartened, and disappointed to learn about the rampant sexual misconduct, assault and toxic masculine culture that has been fostered, enabled, and, in some cases, appears to have been directly perpetrated by Burger Records," they continue. "We had no knowledge of the Burger Records misconduct allegations and recognize that just because we didn’t know, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen." Read their whole statement here:

Castle Face, the label that's co-owned by John Dwyer of Oh Sees, wrote on Instagram, "The past week we have been reeling like everyone else, reading these truly disgusting stories about young people being taken advantage of in the music scene, and frankly struggling with how to respond. It is incredibly brave for everyone involved to have spoken out, and for that we applaud them. They deserve for their stories to be heard. We can all do better to keep our eyes open for this kind of grooming and predatory behavior. It has no place in our universe and will not be tolerated."