Gonerfest 2020 going virtual (lineup & tickets)

Gonerfest, the Memphis festival put on by Goner Records, usually goes down in September, but is not happening as an in-person event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are, however, holding a virtual edition from September 25-27 with exclusive live performances, film screenings, panel discussions and more.

There are over 20 acts playing this year, including Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Cheater Slicks, Jack Oblivian & The Sheiks, Mary Tee & Bruce Brand, Mick Trouble, The Rebel (Ben Wallers of Country Teasers), Melenas, En Attendant Ana, David Nance, and more.

Gonerfest is also premiering two documentaries: This Film Should Not Exist which follows Country Teasers and The Oblivians on their 1994 tour; and Tyler Keith's You Got To Move: The Sacred & The Secular In The Hill Country. You can watch the trailer for This Film Should Not Exist below.

As for discussions: Ross Johnson will talk about his new book Baron of Love and tell "stories of Memphis, Alex Chilton, Panther Burns, and life as only Ross knows it"; and Michael Hurtt talks about his new book on Fortune Records, Mind Over Matter, which was co-written by the late Billy Miller of Norton Records.

There will also be cooking demonstrations and other fun Gonerfest stuff. Tickets are on sale, including bundles with t-shirts, koozies and other merch.

Check out the announced Gonerfest Virtual Edition lineup below and head here for more info.

GONERFEST 2020 VIRTUAL EDITION LINEUP

CHEATER SLICKS (Columbus, OH)

QUINTRON & MISS PUSSYCAT with Sam Yoger on drums (New Orleans, LA)

JACK OBLIVIAN & THE SHEIKS (Memphis, TN)

MELENAS (Pamplona, Spain)

THE REBEL (London, UK)

MARY TEE & BRUCE BRAND (London, UK)

MICK TROUBLE (New York, NY)

GEE TEE (Sydney, Australia)

ARCHAEAS (Louisville, KY)

EN ATTENDANT ANA (Paris, France)

BLOODBAGS (Auckland, NZ)

DAVID NANCE (Omaha, Nebraska)

SABA LOU (Berlin, Germany)

DICK MOVE (Auckland, NZ)

NICK ALLISON (Austin, TX)

OUNCE (Auckland, NZ)

GUARDIAN SINGLES (Auckland, NZ)

BELLA & THE BIZARRE (Berlin, Germany)

THIGH MASTER (Toowoomba, Australia)

MICHAEL BEACH (Melbourne, Australia)

EXBATS (Tucson, AZ)

TRUE SONS OF THUNDER (Memphis, TN)

LOUSY SUE (Indianapolis, IN)

ABE WHITE (New Orleans, LA)

ZERODENT (Perth, Australia)

BIG CLOWN (Memphis, TN)