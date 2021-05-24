Gonerfest 2021 will be in person in Memphis (and livestreamed)

After going virtual in 2020, Gonerfest has announced it will be back this year for its 18th edition, live and in-person, on September 23-26 in Memphis, TN. They're also going to livestream it, for those who can't make it or aren't comfortable going to shows or traveling yet. "Last year's online event was great but we can't wait to get back out and rocking in Memphis with all our friends from here and from afar," say Gonerfest organizers.

They're promising over 30 bands at this year's fest and have announced The Spits, Reigning Sound and Quintron & Miss Pussycat for its initial lineup. Most of the Gonerfest shows this year will happen at Railgarten, as well as at Cooper Young Gazebo and Memphis Made Brewery. They note: "For those who are coming, the venue is primarily outside. Hopefully the situation will be better and we can feel comfortable closer to other humans, but we have to work with info we have now," adding, "Get vaccinated people!"

Tickets for Gonerfest 18 go on sale Friday, May 28 at 1 PM Eastern. Watch a Gonerfest 18 trailer below.

Reigning Sound's original Memphis lineup reunited for a new album and The Spits will be on tour in 2021 and 2022.