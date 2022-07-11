Gonerfest 2022 lineup: Shannon & the Clams, King Khan, Fred Lane, Tyvek, more

Goner Records will present the 19th edition of Gonerfest, happening in Memphis, TN from September 22-25. This year's lineup includes Shannon & The Clams, King Khan & BBQ Show, eccentric cult legend Fred Lane, Spray Paint, Compulsive Gamblers, Tyvek, Negative Approach, RL Boyce, David Nance, Spray Paint, and more.

As usual, Australia is well represented with Gee Tee, Michael Beach, Partner Look, Screensaver, and Research Reactor Corp, and also traveling far are Montreal's Retail Simps, Swiss group Leopardo and UK synth punks Freak Jeans. While artists are still being added you can check out the current Gonerfest 19 lineup via daily posters below.

Like in 2021, Gonerfest 19 will be both in-person and livestreamed. Tickets and more info are here.

Negative Approach just played two nights at NYC's Irving Plaza with Circle Jerks and 7Seconds.

