Gonerfest 2023 lineup: OSEES, The Mummies, CIVIC, The Gories, Chubby & The Gang, more
Gonerfest is holding its 20th edition this year from September 28 - October 1 in Memphis, TN. They've announced the initial lineup which is pretty stacked with its usual mix of punk, post-punk and garage rock. OSEES, The Gories and The Mummies headline and the rest of the lineup includes Cheater Slicks, Marked Men, Chubby & the Gang, Sweeping Promises, Amsterdam's Lewsberg (their first North American show), Bill Orcutt & Chris Corsano, The Cool Jerks, Ibex Clone, and more. As usual there are lots of Australian artists, including CIVIC, Dippers, 1-800-Mikey, TV Repairmann, Vintage Crop and CIVIC, Dippers, 1-800-Mikey, TV Repairmann, Vintage Crop and C.O.F.F.I.N.
Festival passes are one sale now. Check out the full Gonerfest 20 initial lineup below.
OSEES will be on tour surrounding Gonerfest, including two NYC shows.
GONERFEST 20 INITIAL LINEUP
The Mummies
Osees
The Gories
Marked Men
Chubby & the Gang
Sweeping Promises
Ibex Clone
CIVIC
The Cool Jerks
Bill Orcutt / Chris Corsano
The Courettes
C.O.F.F.I.N
Alien Nosejob
Dippers
Virvon Varvon
Christian Family
Cheater Slicks
Lewsberg
1-800-Mikey
TV Repairmann
Vintage Crop
The Smog
Laundry Bats