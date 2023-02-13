Gonerfest 2023 lineup: OSEES, The Mummies, CIVIC, The Gories, Chubby & The Gang, more

Gonerfest is holding its 20th edition this year from September 28 - October 1 in Memphis, TN. They've announced the initial lineup which is pretty stacked with its usual mix of punk, post-punk and garage rock. OSEES, The Gories and The Mummies headline and the rest of the lineup includes Cheater Slicks, Marked Men, Chubby & the Gang, Sweeping Promises, Amsterdam's Lewsberg (their first North American show), Bill Orcutt & Chris Corsano, The Cool Jerks, Ibex Clone, and more. As usual there are lots of Australian artists, including CIVIC, Dippers, 1-800-Mikey, TV Repairmann, Vintage Crop and CIVIC, Dippers, 1-800-Mikey, TV Repairmann, Vintage Crop and C.O.F.F.I.N.

Festival passes are one sale now. Check out the full Gonerfest 20 initial lineup below.

OSEES will be on tour surrounding Gonerfest, including two NYC shows.

GONERFEST 20 INITIAL LINEUP

The Mummies

Osees

The Gories

Marked Men

Chubby & the Gang

Sweeping Promises

Ibex Clone

CIVIC

The Cool Jerks

Bill Orcutt / Chris Corsano

The Courettes

C.O.F.F.I.N

Alien Nosejob

Dippers

Virvon Varvon

Christian Family

Cheater Slicks

Lewsberg

1-800-Mikey

TV Repairmann

Vintage Crop

The Smog

Laundry Bats