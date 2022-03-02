Good Riddance and War On Women touring together before Pouzza Fest

West Coast punk vets Good Riddance have announced a tour with Baltimore punk greats War On Women leading up to both bands' appearances at Montreal's Pouzza Fest, and Toronto melodic hardcore band Brutal Youth (who also play Pouzza Fest) join for the two Canadian shows. All dates are listed below.

The tour begins with NYC-area shows on May 13 at The Kingsland in Brooklyn and May 14 at House of Independents in Asbury Park, and tickets for those shows (and the whole tour) go on sale Friday (3/4) at 10 AM.

Before that tour starts, Good Riddance vocalist Russ Rankin -- who's fresh off releasing his solo album Come Together Fall Apart -- plays a solo show in Brooklyn at Bushwick Public House on April 23 with Karina Torriz.

Good Riddance last released Thoughts and Prayers in 2019 via Fat Wreck Chords and War On Women released Wonderful Hell in 2020 via Bridge Nine.

Good Riddance / War On Women -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 13 Brooklyn - Kingsland

May 14 Asbury Park - House of Independents

May 15 Pittsburgh - Thunderbird Music Hall

May 16 Covington, KY - Madison Live!

May 17 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

May 18 Hamtramck, MI - Small’s

May 19 London, Ontario - Rum Runners #

May 20 Toronto - Velvet Underground #

May 21 Montreal - Pouzza Fest

# - w/ Brutal Youth

