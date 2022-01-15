Good Riddance bassist Chuck Platt hospitalized; GoFundMe launched

Sad news today in the punk community: longtime Good Riddance bassist Chuck Platt has been hospitalized after being hit by a car outside of his business. A GoFundMe has been launched to help Chuck and his family with medical bills, and it reads:

I've crossed soquel drive thousands of times, but today my friend's life was put on hold for the foreseeable future. Chuck Platt was hit by a car outside his business, The Crepe Place. The community he loves has a chance to make a difference by helping a local business owner, musician, and advocate. Chuck, his family, and community has always been there for us, it's our turn to pay that time and respect back. Please help the Platt family through a trying time. Together we can help a father, an entrepreneur, but most importantly a friend. Buy Chuck a beer, your $5 will go a very long way.

If you're able to help out, donate here.