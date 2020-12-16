Good Riddance’s Russ Rankin lists favorite albums & films of 2020

Santa Cruz punk lifers Good Riddance released a new LP, Thoughts and Prayers, in 2019, and while their plans to tour with Death by Stereo, The Homeless Gospel Choir, and Clowns this spring ahead of Punk Rock Bowling and Pouzza Fest never materialized due to you-know-what, they did release a benefit EP in April. Benefit for World Food Program USA features four unreleased songs from Thoughts and Prayers sessions, and you can stream it below.

As it's year end list season, we asked the band to tell us their favorite albums of the year, and lead vocalist Russ Rankin shared a list with us that includes albums and a couple of films. See it below.

Good Riddance's Russ Rankin's Best of 2020:

Brian Fallon “Local Honey”

Norah Jones “Pick Me Up Off The Floor”

The Pretenders “Hate For Sale”

Da 5 Bloods

The Psychedelic Furs “Made Of Rain”

Erasure “The Neon”

The Killers “Imploding The Mirage”

Bob Mould “Blue Hearts”

Seized Up “Brace Yourself”

Trial Of The Chicago 7

