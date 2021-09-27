Good Room reopened but still struggling; James Murphy, Pat Mahoney & Nancy Whang DJing benefits

Greenpoint dance club Good Room reopened this past weekend for the first time since pandemic lockdown. It's been a rough go for them, as they were declined a Save Our Stages grant "without any explanation as to why." Back in August, they wrote, "We then appealed as surely after all we've been through it had to have been a mistake. Our appeal was also declined without explanation. We can't make much sense of it, and it's a serious setback for us," continuing that they "counted on this grant to keep going."

But keep going they have, and after this weekend's reopening parties, Good Room wrote, "This weekend was the kind of life affirming weekend that we live for. After everything we’ve been through in the past 18 months it was a reminder of why we fought so hard to reopen and why we continue to fight. We are so lucky in NY to have access to some of the best talent in the country and this weekend they really proved why they’re the best."

Good Room has a couple special fundraisers on the horizon: October 14 features LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy & Pat Mahoney on the decks all night (tickets), and October 22 features LCD's Nancy Whang along with Jacques Renault, and Planet B (tickets).

Also coming up at Good Room: it's Hercules and Love Affair (DJ) on October 8 (tickets), while on October 16 its Occupy the Disco in the main room and Fixed's JDH & Dave P in the Bad Room (tickets). Check out Good Room's full upcoming schedule here.

Glad to have you back, Good Room!