Gord Downie & Bob Rock album coming in 2023 (listen to “The Raven And The Red-Tailed Hawk”)

The Tragically Hip's Gord Downie died five years ago, and one of the projects he had been working on was a collaborative album with Bob Rock, the veteran producer whose credits include Metallica's The Black Album (and others), Mötley Crüe's Dr. Feelgood, Bon Jovi's Keep the Faith and many more, in addition to playing in Canadian bands Rock & Hyde and The Payola$. The album, titled Lustre Parfait, has been more than a decade in the making, and they've finally announced that it's actually coming out on May 5 via Arts & Crafts.

“First and foremost Gord was my friend," says Rock of the album, "and having the opportunity to work with him on these songs was one of the biggest highlights of my professional life. I am grateful that I got to witness his genius in such close proximity.”

With the announcement comes a new song from the album, "The Raven and The Red-Tailed Hawk," which Rock says was the first track they completed, way back in 2009. "It was a special moment for both of us, as at that point," Rock says. "We saw the future!" Listen to that, along with two other tracks, below.