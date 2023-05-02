Gordon Lightfoot, RIP

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who helped pave the way for the '70s folk-rock sound, died of natural causes Monday evening at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He was 84. His family released a short statement:

It is with profound sadness that we confirm that Gordon Meredith Lightfoot has passed away. Gordon died peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 730 p.m. at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He died of natural causes. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife Kim Hasse, six children– Fred, Ingrid, Eric, Galen, Miles and Meredith, as well as several grandchildren.

“We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Monday night. “Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever.”

Gordon Lightfoot released over 20 albums in his career and his hit singles include "Early Morning Rain," "If You Could Read My Mind," "Sundown," "Carefree Highway," "Rainy Day People," and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." His most recent album was 2020's Solo and he continued to tour through last year.

Rest in peace, Gordon. Read tributes from Brian Wilson, Stephen King, AC Newman, Billy Joel, and more -- and watch a few classic '70s performances -- below.