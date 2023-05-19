Gorilla Biscuits add 2nd NYC show with Cold World, Fucked Up, and more

NYHC legends Gorilla Biscuits recently announced a Brooklyn Monarch show for September 8 with H2O, Crime In Stereo, End It, and Stand Still that went on sale this week and quickly sold out, and now they've added a second night with an entirely different lineup of great openers. They'll be at Brooklyn Monarch on September 9 and they'll be joined by Cold World, Fucked Up, BIB, Restraining Order, and Combust. Tickets for that amazing lineup go on sale today (5/19) at 1 PM.

Fucked Up recently released their great new album One Day and their recent headlining tour had them in NYC for a show with Restraining Order at Brooklyn Made on April 28, the same day Gorilla Biscuits were playing Jersey City. This will be a relatively rare show for Cold World, who did two NYC gigs back in 2021 and who are also playing Sound and Fury this year.

GB and H2O also have West Coast shows together in July, and GB will be playing Riot Fest, where Walter Schreifels will be pulling triple duty with sets from Rival Schools and Quicksand as well. Rival Schools meanwhile are playing their NYC reunion shows at Bowery Ballroom tonight (5/19) and Music Hall of Williamsburg on Saturday (5/20) with support from Praise and Somerset Thrower. (Also worth noting that primary Praise drummer Daniel Fang's other band Turnstile are in NYC these same two nights opening for blink-182. Blake Hall from Slow Fire Pistol has been filling in on drums at Praise's recent shows.) Rival Schools also have pop-ups in NYC today and Saturday.

Watch a hate5six video of GB playing Philly earlier this year:

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Walter Schreifels:

