Gorilla Biscuits add Atlantic City show with Paint It Black, GEL & more

Gorilla Biscuits continue to gradually add more 2023 shows, and now they've added one happening in Atlantic City on April 29 at Anchor Rock Club. Like every show they've announced so far, it's got a great support lineup. This one has Paint It Black (who are in the midst of a comeback with a new album on the way), GEL, Good Times, and Off the Tracks. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27) at noon.

That's one day after GB's sold-out show in Jersey City, and it's their second show on this run with GEL, who also open in Rhode Island. Guitarist Walter Schreifels also added a solo late show in Boston the night of GB's Boston show.

Walter also plays solo opening for Samiam in NYC in April, and his band Rival Schools are playing reunion shows this year.

Gorilla Biscuits loading...

Gorilla Biscuits -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/24 Middle East Downstairs Cambridge, MA w/ Restraining Order, Wild Side, Vantage Point, Truth Cult, Wreckage

2/25 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA w/ Pagan Babies, Be Well

2/26 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA w/ Kill Your Idols, Raw Brigade, Combust, Dead Last, Hard Turf (matinee)

3/31 The Broadberry RIchmond, VA w/ End It, Truth Cult, Reckoning Force

4/1 Soundstage Baltimore, MD w/ End It, Praise, Magnitude, Be Well

4/2 Space Ballroom Hamden, CT w/ Soul Blind, Almighty Watching, Wreckage (matinee)

4/28 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ w/ Indecision, Anxious, Age of Apocalypse, Dead Last, Never Again

4/29 Anchor Rock Club Atlantic City, NJ w/ Paint It Black, GEL, Good Times, Goff the Tracks

4/30 Met Cafe Pawtucket, RI w/ With Honor, GEL, Peace Test, Anklebiter (matinee)

6/3-4 Tied Down Fest Detroit, MI w/ Trapped Under Ice, Negative Approach, etc

9/23-24 Furnace Fest Birmingham, AL

11/8-13 Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise Miami, FL

--

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Walter:

-