Gorilla Biscuits add H2O, Crime In Stereo & more to NYC show; ticket info posted

NYHC legends Gorilla Biscuits have been teasing a hometown show, and they've now revealed details. It happens on Friday, September 8 at Brooklyn Monarch, and it's a stacked lineup with H2O, Crime in Stereo, End It, and Stand Still joining them. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 17 at noon Eastern.

Gorilla Biscuits and H2O will also team up for West Coast shows in Denver (July 20 at Oriental Theatre with Direct Threat and Time X Heist), Los Angeles (July 21 at El Rey Theatre with Urban Sprawl and Planet on a Chain), Santa Cruz (July 22 at Vets Hall with Urban Sprawl and Planet on a Chain) and Berkeley (July 23 at Cornerstone with Torso, Urban Sprawl, and Planet on a Chain). Tickets to all four dates are on sale now.

Also coming up for Gorilla Biscuits are shows in Texas, This Is Hardcore fest, Furnace Fest, and The Fest. Water Schreifels has Rival Schools reunion shows coming up as well, and Quicksand dates in Europe.