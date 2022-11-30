Gorilla Biscuits add more Northeast shows (with End It, Praise, Truth Cult, Be Well & more)

Gorilla Biscuits have been gradually announcing headlining shows in the Northeast for 2023. They recently reveals plans to play Boston and two Philly shows (all sold out), and today they added three more cities: Richmond, VA's Broadberry on March 31, Baltimore's Soundstage on April 1, and a matinee at Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom on April 2.

The Richmond show is with End It, Truth Cult, and Reckoning Force; the Baltimore show is with End It, Praise, Magnitude, and Be Well; and Hamden is with Soul Blind, Almighty Watching, and Wreckage. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/2) at noon.

Gorilla Biscuits guitarist Walter Schreifels will also take part in a post-screening Q&A when the 2019 documentary At the Matinée comes to Williamsburg's Nitehawk Cinema on December 7 as part of the theater's BrooklynVegan-presented Music Driven series. The film revolves around '80s hardcore matinees at CBGB.

Walter's band Rival schools are also reuniting for shows in 2023. Listen to our recent podcast interview with Walter where we talk about that, what GB might be up to in 2022, the importance of touring with cool younger bands, and more:

