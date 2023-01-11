Gorilla Biscuits announce shows and fests with Trapped Under Ice, Indecision, Anxious & more

Gorilla Biscuits have been gradually adding more and more shows to their 2023 schedule, and today they announced some serious bangers. They're co-headlining Detroit's Tied Down festival with the back-in-action Trapped Under Ice, and that also features hometown heroes Negative Approach (whose 1983 album is the festival's namesake), Drain, Lil Ugly Mane, Never Ending Game, Drug Church, God's Hate, Harms Way, Incendiary, Buggin, End It, Gel, Gridiron, Pain of Truth, Spy, and more. Full lineup on the poster below. Tickets here.

GB also added two headlining shows with very stacked lineups: NJ's White Eagle Hall on April 28 with Indecision, Anxious, Age of Apocalypse, and Never Again; and Rhode Island's Met Cafe on April 30 with With Honor, GEL, Peace Test, Anklebiter, and Bulletproof Backpack. Those shows go on sale Friday (1/13) at noon.

GB also have previously announced dates in Richmond, Baltimore, and Hamden. Show fliers below.

GB guitarist Walter Schreifels also just announced that he's opening for Samiam at Brooklyn Made on April 19. Tickets are on BrooklynVegan presale now (password = BKVEGAN). Walter's band Rival Schools also have reunion shows this year.

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Walter:

