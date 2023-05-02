Gorilla Biscuits tease NYC show; On The Might of Princes reveal openers

NYHC legends Gorilla Biscuits have been gradually playing shows this year, but there's one city they haven't come to yet: their own. Fortunately, that's set to change. The band just posted a teaser advertising a show at Brooklyn Monarch in September, with more info coming soon. That's all we know for now, but stay tuned for exact date, openers, and tickets.

GB also have an upcoming Texas run, This Is Hardcore, Furnace Fest, and The Fest. Walter Schreifels also has upcoming Rival Schools reunion shows and a short Quicksand tour in Europe.

Speaking of NYC-area, veteran hardcore-related shows at Brooklyn Monarch, Long Island post-hardcore/emo vets On The Might of Princes just announced openers for their Sirens 20th anniversary show at Brooklyn Monarch on September 29. They'll have Rachel Rubino (of Open City and Bridge and Tunnel) on lead vocals, and the show also honors the 10th anniversary of OTMOP vocalist Jason Rosenthal's death. It's an all-around Long Island-centric bill, with Iron Chic and Freezing Cold (who also share a member with Bride and Tunnel and have Angie Boylan of Aye Nako/Sleater-Kinney on drums). Tickets are still available.