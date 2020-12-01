Fellow music blog Gorilla vs Bear celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, and it's retained its distinct style and tone throughout its entire existence. That always comes through in GvB's year-end lists, which feature an array of albums across indie, rap, pop, ambient, electronic, folk, experimental, and more, all of which fit snugly within GvB's world. Their list is always one of the more unique ones, with a mix of year-end list season's usual suspects and some stuff you probably won't find anywhere else. Their picks for the 50 best albums of 2020 came out today, and they include Mary Lattimore, Pa Salieu, Sault, Salem, Cindy Lee, Grimes, Eartheater, Ela Minus, Julianna Barwick, Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa, Freddie Gibbs, Shabazz Palaces, Oneohtrix Point Never, Shabazz Palaces, Yaeji, Adrianne Lenker, Sweet Whirl, Squirrel Flower, and more.

This year's list is also the first time that GvB founder Chris Cantalini included an album released on his Luminelle label (Helena Deland, which came in at #1). "Fuck it, I included a Luminelle release on the list for the first time, because it's the most special record of the year to me by far," he wrote.

Check out the full top 50 below. What do you think of the list?

Gorilla vs Bear's Top 50 Albums of 2020

50 MARY LATTIMORE | Silver Ladders

49 THE GREEN CHILD | Shimmering Basset

48 YOUNG EJECTA | Ride Lonesome

47 RICHES | Fantasy Chapel

46 EARTHEATER | Phoenix: Flames are Dew Upon My Skin

45 JESS WILLIAMSON | Sorceress

44 NORTH AMERICANS | Roped In

43 DRAB CITY | Good Songs for Bad People

42 KELLY LEE OWENS | Inner Song

41 KING KRULE | Man Alive!

40 FATEN KANAAN | A Mythology of Circles

39 YVES JARVIS | Sundry Rock Song Stock

38 TAN COLOGNE | Cave Vaults on the Moon

37 ELA MINUS | acts of rebellion

36 AOIFE NESSA FRANCES | Land of No Junction

35 NO JOY | Motherhood

34 JON MCKIEL | Bobby Joe Hope

33 OÏ LES OX | Crooner qui coule sous les clous

32 ACTRESS | Karma & Desire

31 TOPS | I Feel Alive

30 GIA MARGARET | Mia Gargaret

29 JULIANNA BARWICK | Healing is a Miracle

28 SQUIRREL FLOWER | I Was Born Swimming

27 JESSIE WARE | What's Your Pleasure?

26 SHINICHI ATOBE | Yes

25) DUVAL TIMOTHY | Help

24) CHARLI XCX | how i'm feeling now

23) DISCOVERY ZONE | Remote Control

22) FREDDIE GIBBS + THE ALCHEMIST | Alfredo

21) DUA LIPA | Future Nostalgia

20) WESTERMAN | Your Hero Is Not Dead

19) SWEEPING PROMISES | Hunger For a Way Out

18) ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER | Magic Oneohtrix Point Never

17) SHABAZZ PALACES | The Don of Diamond Dreams

16) ADRIANNE LENKER | songs + instrumentals

15) SWEET WHIRL | How Much Works

14) ANA ROXANNE | Because of a Flower

13) YAEJI | WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던

12) ALLE | Alletiders

11) JESSY LANZA | All the Time

10) MOODYMANN | Taken Away

09) GRIMES | Miss Anthropocene

08) CINDY LEE | What's Tonight to Eternity + Cat O' Nine Tails

07) OKLOU | Galore

06) SALEM | Fires in Heaven

05) 070 SHAKE | Modus Vivendi

04) SEA OLEENA | Weaving a Basket

03) PA SALIEU | Send Them to Coventry

02) SAULT | Untitled (Black Is) + Untitled (Rise)

01) HELENA DELAND | Someone New