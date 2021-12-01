Gorilla vs Bear’s Top 50 Albums of 2021
December 1 is often a big day for year-end lists and 2021 is no exception. In addition to NPR's list and The Quietus' list (and Spotify Wrapped), today also brought Gorilla vs Bear's list. GvsB's list is always one of the most interesting and unique lists of the year, heavy on music in the electronic/electronic pop realm, but also including lots of indie rock, rap, folk, pop, and more that all make sense within Gorilla vs Bear's world. Check out the full list below.
Gorilla vs Bear's Top 50 Albums of 2021
50 WAU WAU COLLECTIF | Yaral Sa Doom
49 YOU'LL NEVER GET TO HEAVEN | Wave Your Moonlight Hat for the Snowfall Train
48 EQUIKNOXX | Basic Tools
47 AROOJ AFTAB | Vulture Prince
46 NAVY BLUE | Navy's Reprise
45 VARIOUS (REGELBAU) | I can’t complain but sometimes I still do
44 SLOPPY JANE | Madison
43 HOLY OTHER | Lieve
42 HAND HABITS | Fun House
41 LANA DEL REY | Blue Banisters
40 JPEGMAFIA | LP! (*OFFLINE VERSION*)
39 LOW | HEY WHAT
38 CLEO SOL | Mother
37 RENÉE REED | Renée Reed / J’ai rêvé
36 SKEE MASK | Pool
35 NITE JEWEL | No Sun
34 CASSANDRA JENKINS | An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
33 SNAIL MAIL | Valentine
32 HARVEY_DUG | Nu Grip
31 INDIGO SPARKE | echo
30 SANGRE NUEVA | Goteo
29 TYLER, THE CREATOR | Call Me If You Get Lost
28 BUZZY LEE | Spoiled Love
27 MADLIB | Sound Ancestors
26 DJ SABRINA THE TEENAGE DJ | The Makin Magick II Album
25) ROSIE LOWE + DUVAL TIMOTHY | Son
24) NANA YAMATO | Before Sunrise
23) SUN JUNE | Somewhere
22) ADA LEA | one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden
21) HILDEGARD | Hildegard
20) SMALL BLACK | Cheap Dreams
19) LORAINE JAMES | Reflection
18) WEDNESDAY | Twin Plagues
17) MEN I TRUST | Untourable Album
16) ERIKA DE CASIER | Sensational
15) ARMAND HAMMER | Haram
14) MR TWIN SISTER | Al Mundo Azul
13) JESSY LANZA | DJ-Kicks
12) DOSS | 4 New Hit Songs
11) ENUMCLAW | Jimbo Demo
10) KARIMA WALKER | Waking the Dreaming Body
09) DOROTHEA PAAS | Anything Can't Happen
08) WET | Letter Blue
07) SPACE AFRIKA | Honest Labour
06) DEAN BLUNT | Black Metal 2
05) MACH-HOMMY | Pray for Haiti
04) GROUPER | Shade
03) HTRK | Rhinestones
02) TIRZAH | Colourgrade
01) MAGDALENA BAY | Mercurial World