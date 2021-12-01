December 1 is often a big day for year-end lists and 2021 is no exception. In addition to NPR's list and The Quietus' list (and Spotify Wrapped), today also brought Gorilla vs Bear's list. GvsB's list is always one of the most interesting and unique lists of the year, heavy on music in the electronic/electronic pop realm, but also including lots of indie rock, rap, folk, pop, and more that all make sense within Gorilla vs Bear's world. Check out the full list below.

Gorilla vs Bear's Top 50 Albums of 2021

50 WAU WAU COLLECTIF | Yaral Sa Doom

49 YOU'LL NEVER GET TO HEAVEN | Wave Your Moonlight Hat for the Snowfall Train

48 EQUIKNOXX | Basic Tools

47 AROOJ AFTAB | Vulture Prince

46 NAVY BLUE | Navy's Reprise

45 VARIOUS (REGELBAU) | I can’t complain but sometimes I still do

44 SLOPPY JANE | Madison

43 HOLY OTHER | Lieve

42 HAND HABITS | Fun House

41 LANA DEL REY | Blue Banisters

40 JPEGMAFIA | LP! (*OFFLINE VERSION*)

39 LOW | HEY WHAT

38 CLEO SOL | Mother

37 RENÉE REED | Renée Reed / J’ai rêvé

36 SKEE MASK | Pool

35 NITE JEWEL | No Sun

34 CASSANDRA JENKINS | An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

33 SNAIL MAIL | Valentine

32 HARVEY_DUG | Nu Grip

31 INDIGO SPARKE | echo

30 SANGRE NUEVA | Goteo

29 TYLER, THE CREATOR | Call Me If You Get Lost

28 BUZZY LEE | Spoiled Love

27 MADLIB | Sound Ancestors

26 DJ SABRINA THE TEENAGE DJ | The Makin Magick II Album

25) ROSIE LOWE + DUVAL TIMOTHY | Son

24) NANA YAMATO | Before Sunrise

23) SUN JUNE | Somewhere

22) ADA LEA | one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

21) HILDEGARD | Hildegard

20) SMALL BLACK | Cheap Dreams

19) LORAINE JAMES | Reflection

18) WEDNESDAY | Twin Plagues

17) MEN I TRUST | Untourable Album

16) ERIKA DE CASIER | Sensational

15) ARMAND HAMMER | Haram

14) MR TWIN SISTER | Al Mundo Azul

13) JESSY LANZA | DJ-Kicks

12) DOSS | 4 New Hit Songs

11) ENUMCLAW | Jimbo Demo

10) KARIMA WALKER | Waking the Dreaming Body

09) DOROTHEA PAAS | Anything Can't Happen

08) WET | Letter Blue

07) SPACE AFRIKA | Honest Labour

06) DEAN BLUNT | Black Metal 2

05) MACH-HOMMY | Pray for Haiti

04) GROUPER | Shade

03) HTRK | Rhinestones

02) TIRZAH | Colourgrade

01) MAGDALENA BAY | Mercurial World