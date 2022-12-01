One year-end list we always look forward to checking out is longtime music blogger Gorilla vs Bear, who published his list of the 50 best albums of 2022 today. He said in the intro that he won't be included releases from his own Luminelle label "this year or ever again because y'all got mad last time," but he gave a special shoutout to Enumclaw's Save the Baby, "which means as much to me as any album that came out this year." The top 5- includes Nosaj Thing, Charli XCX, Ekkstacy, Jane Inc, Tomberlin, Plains, Sofie Royer, SAULT, Hyd, Ethel Cain, Horsegirl, Patrick Holland, Omar-S, Aoife Nessa Frances, Earl Sweatshirt, Rosalía, Skullcrusher, DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ, Alvvays, Aldous Harding, 070 Shake, Widowspeak, Carla dal Forno, Steve Lacy, Babehoven, Weyes Blood, Beth Orton, Burial, Beach House, Nilüfer Yanya, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Axel Boman, MJ Lenderman, billy woods, Jockstrap, and more. Check out the full top 50 below and read commentary on the top 10 here.

Gorilla vs Bear's Top 50 Albums of 2022

1 I Love You Jennifer B by JOCKSTRAP

2 Aethiopes by BILLY WOODS

3 Sent From My Telephone by VOICE ACTOR

4 Boat Songs by MJ LENDERMAN

5 LIVE A LITTLE by SAM GENDEL + ANTONIA CYTRYNOWICZ

6 My Dread by BOYHOOD

7 Marci by MARCI

8 June McDoom by JUNE MCDOOM

9 Luz / Quest for Fire by AXEL BOMAN

10 Shirley Hurt by SHIRLEY HURT

11 Reset by PANDA BEAR + SONIC BOOM

12 Painless by NILÜFER YANYA

13 Once Twice Melody by BEACH HOUSE

14 ANTIDAWN by BURIAL

15 Weather Alive by BETH ORTON

16 And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow by WEYES BLOOD

17 Running in Waves by GEORGE RILEY

18 Light Moving Time by BABEHOVEN

19 BAD モード by HIKARU UTADA

20 Gemini Rights by STEVE LACY

21 Come Around by CARLA DAL FORNO

22 The Jacket by WIDOWSPEAK

23 You Can't Kill Me by 070 SHAKE

24 Warm Chris by ALDOUS HARDING

25 Thanks 4 the Tracks U Lost by JAMAL MOSS

26 Blue Rev by ALVVAYS

27 Bewitched! by DJ SABRINA THE TEENAGE DJ

28 Quiet the Room by SKULLCRUSHER

29 MOTOMAMI by ROSALÍA

30 SICK! by EARL SWEATSHIRT

31 Protector by AOIFE NESSA FRANCES

32 Can't Change by OMAR-S

33 You're the Boss by PATRICK HOLLAND

34 Botanica Dream by MONSTER RALLY

35 Versions of Modern Performance by HORSEGIRL

36 Preacher's Daughter by ETHEL CAIN

37 Clearing by HYD

38 Orange by CS + KREME

39 5 albums by SAULT

40 Harlequin by SOFIE ROYER

41 I Walked With You A Ways by PLAINS

42 i don't know who needs to hear this... by TOMBERLIN

43 Faster Than I Can Take by JANE INC

44 Kiren by YASUAKI SHIMIZU

45 Opening the Door by JACK J

46 misery by EKKSTACY

47 CRASH by CHARLI XCX

48 Continua by NOSAJ THING

49 Earth Visions of Water Spaces by TAN COLOGNE

50 Love of Plastic by SHINICHI ATOBE