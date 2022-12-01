Gorilla vs Bear’s top 50 albums of 2022
One year-end list we always look forward to checking out is longtime music blogger Gorilla vs Bear, who published his list of the 50 best albums of 2022 today. He said in the intro that he won't be included releases from his own Luminelle label "this year or ever again because y'all got mad last time," but he gave a special shoutout to Enumclaw's Save the Baby, "which means as much to me as any album that came out this year." The top 5- includes Nosaj Thing, Charli XCX, Ekkstacy, Jane Inc, Tomberlin, Plains, Sofie Royer, SAULT, Hyd, Ethel Cain, Horsegirl, Patrick Holland, Omar-S, Aoife Nessa Frances, Earl Sweatshirt, Rosalía, Skullcrusher, DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ, Alvvays, Aldous Harding, 070 Shake, Widowspeak, Carla dal Forno, Steve Lacy, Babehoven, Weyes Blood, Beth Orton, Burial, Beach House, Nilüfer Yanya, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Axel Boman, MJ Lenderman, billy woods, Jockstrap, and more. Check out the full top 50 below and read commentary on the top 10 here.
Gorilla vs Bear's Top 50 Albums of 2022
1 I Love You Jennifer B by JOCKSTRAP
2 Aethiopes by BILLY WOODS
3 Sent From My Telephone by VOICE ACTOR
4 Boat Songs by MJ LENDERMAN
5 LIVE A LITTLE by SAM GENDEL + ANTONIA CYTRYNOWICZ
6 My Dread by BOYHOOD
7 Marci by MARCI
8 June McDoom by JUNE MCDOOM
9 Luz / Quest for Fire by AXEL BOMAN
10 Shirley Hurt by SHIRLEY HURT
11 Reset by PANDA BEAR + SONIC BOOM
12 Painless by NILÜFER YANYA
13 Once Twice Melody by BEACH HOUSE
14 ANTIDAWN by BURIAL
15 Weather Alive by BETH ORTON
16 And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow by WEYES BLOOD
17 Running in Waves by GEORGE RILEY
18 Light Moving Time by BABEHOVEN
19 BAD モード by HIKARU UTADA
20 Gemini Rights by STEVE LACY
21 Come Around by CARLA DAL FORNO
22 The Jacket by WIDOWSPEAK
23 You Can't Kill Me by 070 SHAKE
24 Warm Chris by ALDOUS HARDING
25 Thanks 4 the Tracks U Lost by JAMAL MOSS
26 Blue Rev by ALVVAYS
27 Bewitched! by DJ SABRINA THE TEENAGE DJ
28 Quiet the Room by SKULLCRUSHER
29 MOTOMAMI by ROSALÍA
30 SICK! by EARL SWEATSHIRT
31 Protector by AOIFE NESSA FRANCES
32 Can't Change by OMAR-S
33 You're the Boss by PATRICK HOLLAND
34 Botanica Dream by MONSTER RALLY
35 Versions of Modern Performance by HORSEGIRL
36 Preacher's Daughter by ETHEL CAIN
37 Clearing by HYD
38 Orange by CS + KREME
39 5 albums by SAULT
40 Harlequin by SOFIE ROYER
41 I Walked With You A Ways by PLAINS
42 i don't know who needs to hear this... by TOMBERLIN
43 Faster Than I Can Take by JANE INC
44 Kiren by YASUAKI SHIMIZU
45 Opening the Door by JACK J
46 misery by EKKSTACY
47 CRASH by CHARLI XCX
48 Continua by NOSAJ THING
49 Earth Visions of Water Spaces by TAN COLOGNE
50 Love of Plastic by SHINICHI ATOBE