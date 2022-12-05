Long-running music blogger Gorilla vs Bear put out its list of the top 50 albums of 2022 last week, and now he revealed his list of the 50 best songs of the year. Like the albums list, he didn't include any releases from his own label Luminelle, but says "but y'all know Magdalena Bay's dazzling Mercurial World deluxe bangers "All You Do" and "Unconditional" + at least a few of Enumclaw's soaring, heartfelt Save the Baby anthems objectively deserve to be up there."

The list includes Yeule's "Too Dead Inside," Mura Masa & Erika de Casier's "e-motions," MIKE & Sister Nancy's "Stop Worry!," Fred again.. x Skrillex x Four Tet x Flowdan's "Rumble," Plains' "Problem With It," Alex G's "After All," Tirzah's "Ribs," Saba's "Come My Way," Big Thief's "Simulation Swarm," Nilüfer Yanya's "Midnight Sun," SZA's "Shirt," Ethel Cain's "American Teenager," Nosaj Thing & Julianna Barwick's "Blue Hour," TOPS' "Perfected Steps," Kendrick Lamar & Beth Gibbons' "Mother I Sober," Charli XCX's "Lightning," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," two billy woods songs, Jessie Ware's "Free Yourself," Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Spitting Off the Edge of the World," Soccer Mommy's "Shotgun," MJ Lenderman's "Tastes Just Like It Costs," Caroline Polachek's "Remorseless," Jockstrap's "Greatest Hits," and more, and coming in at #1 is Braxe & Falcon and Panda Bear's "Step By Step." Check out the full top 50 below.

Gorilla vs Bear's #1 album was Jockstrap's I Love You Jennifer B.

Gorilla vs Bear's Top 50 Songs of 2022

50 YEULE | Too Dead Inside

49 MURA MASA x ERIKA DE CASIER | e-motions

48 MIKE x SISTER NANCY | Stop Worry!

47 PATCHNOTES | Baby

46 SHANTI CELESTE | Cutie

45 FRED AGAIN.. x SKRILLEX x FOUR TET x FLOWDAN | Rumble

44 WIDOWSPEAK | Everything is Simple

43 TDJ | Sway (The Places She Goes)

42 PLAINS | Problem With It

41 ALEX G | After All

40 TIRZAH | Ribs

39 SABA | Come My Way

38 MORABEZA TOBACCO | Saturnus

37 070 SHAKE | History

36 DRUGDEALER | Madison

35 MEN I TRUST | Billie Toppy

34 BIG THIEF | Simulation Swarm

33 NILÜFER YANYA | Midnight Sun

32 SPACE KUMA | Universes

31 SZA | Shirt

30 MALLRAT + AZEALIA BANKS | Surprise Me

29 J4 | Medicine

28 CHARLI XCX | Lightning

27 HATCHIE | Quicksand

26 ETHEL CAIN | American Teenager

25 NOSAJ THING + JULIANNA BARWICK | Blue Hour

24 HEMLOCKE SPRINGS | Girlfriend

23 TOPS | Perfected Steps

22 KENDRICK LAMAR | Mother I Sober (feat. Beth Gibbons)

21 STEVE LACY | Bad Habit

20 SHIRLEY HURT | Pendulum

19 FRED AGAIN.. | Danielle (smile on my face)

18 LIL YACHTY | Poland

17 SEA LEMON | Turn Away

16 BILLY WOODS | Pollo Rico

15 JESSIE WARE | Free Yourself

14 YEAH YEAH YEAHS | Spitting Off the Edge of the World

13 FONTAINES D.C. | Jackie Down the Line

12 SOCCER MOMMY | Shotgun

11 JUNE MCDOOM | By June

10 MARCI | Immaterial Girl

09 MJ LENDERMAN | Tastes Just Like It Costs

08 BOYHOOD | Stroke It

07 TWO SHELL | Home

06 HELENA DELAND | Swimmer

05 HIKARU UTADA | Somewhere Near Marseilles (マルセイユ辺り)

04 CAROLINE POLACHEK | Billions

03 BILLY WOODS | Remorseless

02 JOCKSTRAP | Greatest Hits

01 BRAXE & FALCON | Step by Step (feat. Panda Bear)