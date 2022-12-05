Gorilla vs Bear’s top 50 songs of 2022
Long-running music blogger Gorilla vs Bear put out its list of the top 50 albums of 2022 last week, and now he revealed his list of the 50 best songs of the year. Like the albums list, he didn't include any releases from his own label Luminelle, but says "but y'all know Magdalena Bay's dazzling Mercurial World deluxe bangers "All You Do" and "Unconditional" + at least a few of Enumclaw's soaring, heartfelt Save the Baby anthems objectively deserve to be up there."
The list includes Yeule's "Too Dead Inside," Mura Masa & Erika de Casier's "e-motions," MIKE & Sister Nancy's "Stop Worry!," Fred again.. x Skrillex x Four Tet x Flowdan's "Rumble," Plains' "Problem With It," Alex G's "After All," Tirzah's "Ribs," Saba's "Come My Way," Big Thief's "Simulation Swarm," Nilüfer Yanya's "Midnight Sun," SZA's "Shirt," Ethel Cain's "American Teenager," Nosaj Thing & Julianna Barwick's "Blue Hour," TOPS' "Perfected Steps," Kendrick Lamar & Beth Gibbons' "Mother I Sober," Charli XCX's "Lightning," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," two billy woods songs, Jessie Ware's "Free Yourself," Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Spitting Off the Edge of the World," Soccer Mommy's "Shotgun," MJ Lenderman's "Tastes Just Like It Costs," Caroline Polachek's "Remorseless," Jockstrap's "Greatest Hits," and more, and coming in at #1 is Braxe & Falcon and Panda Bear's "Step By Step." Check out the full top 50 below.
Gorilla vs Bear's #1 album was Jockstrap's I Love You Jennifer B.
50 YEULE | Too Dead Inside
49 MURA MASA x ERIKA DE CASIER | e-motions
48 MIKE x SISTER NANCY | Stop Worry!
47 PATCHNOTES | Baby
46 SHANTI CELESTE | Cutie
45 FRED AGAIN.. x SKRILLEX x FOUR TET x FLOWDAN | Rumble
44 WIDOWSPEAK | Everything is Simple
43 TDJ | Sway (The Places She Goes)
42 PLAINS | Problem With It
41 ALEX G | After All
40 TIRZAH | Ribs
39 SABA | Come My Way
38 MORABEZA TOBACCO | Saturnus
37 070 SHAKE | History
36 DRUGDEALER | Madison
35 MEN I TRUST | Billie Toppy
34 BIG THIEF | Simulation Swarm
33 NILÜFER YANYA | Midnight Sun
32 SPACE KUMA | Universes
31 SZA | Shirt
30 MALLRAT + AZEALIA BANKS | Surprise Me
29 J4 | Medicine
28 CHARLI XCX | Lightning
27 HATCHIE | Quicksand
26 ETHEL CAIN | American Teenager
25 NOSAJ THING + JULIANNA BARWICK | Blue Hour
24 HEMLOCKE SPRINGS | Girlfriend
23 TOPS | Perfected Steps
22 KENDRICK LAMAR | Mother I Sober (feat. Beth Gibbons)
21 STEVE LACY | Bad Habit
20 SHIRLEY HURT | Pendulum
19 FRED AGAIN.. | Danielle (smile on my face)
18 LIL YACHTY | Poland
17 SEA LEMON | Turn Away
16 BILLY WOODS | Pollo Rico
15 JESSIE WARE | Free Yourself
14 YEAH YEAH YEAHS | Spitting Off the Edge of the World
13 FONTAINES D.C. | Jackie Down the Line
12 SOCCER MOMMY | Shotgun
11 JUNE MCDOOM | By June
10 MARCI | Immaterial Girl
09 MJ LENDERMAN | Tastes Just Like It Costs
08 BOYHOOD | Stroke It
07 TWO SHELL | Home
06 HELENA DELAND | Swimmer
05 HIKARU UTADA | Somewhere Near Marseilles (マルセイユ辺り)
04 CAROLINE POLACHEK | Billions
03 BILLY WOODS | Remorseless
02 JOCKSTRAP | Greatest Hits
01 BRAXE & FALCON | Step by Step (feat. Panda Bear)