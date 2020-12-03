Gorilla vs Bear’s top songs of 2020
Earlier this week, fellow music blog Gorilla vs Bear put out their list of the top 50 albums of 2020, and now they've revealed their list of the year's best songs. There's a top 20 on the website (excluding releases on GvB founder Chris Cantalini's Luminelle label) and a Spotify playlist with a top 100 (including Luminelle releases). Like the album list, the song list is very in line with GvB's distinct style and tone, including tracks by Salem, Sault, Oklou, 070 Shake, Pa Salieu, Grimes, Christine & the Queens, Dua Lipa, Oneohtrix Point Never, Cindy Lee, Adrianne Lenker, Charli XCX, and more. Check out the top 20 and the Spotify playlist below.
Gorilla vs Bear's Top 20 Songs of 2020
20 ALLE | Er du alene?
19 LORAINE JAMES | Don't You See It? (feat. Jonnine)
18 SWEEPING PROMISES | Hunger For a Way Out
17 WESTERMAN | Blue Comanche
16 CHARLI XCX | Forever
15 JAYDA G | both of us
14 OKLOU | Entertnmnt
13 ADRIANNE LENKER | zombie girl
12 BULLION | We Had a Good Time
11 CINDY LEE | Just for Loving You I Pay the Price
10 ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER | Lost But Never Alone
09 DUA LIPA | Levitating
08 CHRISTINE & THE QUEENS | People, I've been sad
07 SAULT | Little Boy
06 GRIMES | Delete Forever
05 PA SALIEU | My Family
04 070 SHAKE | Guilty Conscience
03 OKLOU | unearth me
02 SAULT | Wildfires
01 SALEM | Starfall