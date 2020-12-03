Gorilla vs Bear’s top songs of 2020

Earlier this week, fellow music blog Gorilla vs Bear put out their list of the top 50 albums of 2020, and now they've revealed their list of the year's best songs. There's a top 20 on the website (excluding releases on GvB founder Chris Cantalini's Luminelle label) and a Spotify playlist with a top 100 (including Luminelle releases). Like the album list, the song list is very in line with GvB's distinct style and tone, including tracks by Salem, Sault, Oklou, 070 Shake, Pa Salieu, Grimes, Christine & the Queens, Dua Lipa, Oneohtrix Point Never, Cindy Lee, Adrianne Lenker, Charli XCX, and more. Check out the top 20 and the Spotify playlist below.

Gorilla vs Bear's Top 20 Songs of 2020

20 ALLE | Er du alene?

19 LORAINE JAMES | Don't You See It? (feat. Jonnine)

18 SWEEPING PROMISES | Hunger For a Way Out

17 WESTERMAN | Blue Comanche

16 CHARLI XCX | Forever

15 JAYDA G | both of us

14 OKLOU | Entertnmnt

13 ADRIANNE LENKER | zombie girl

12 BULLION | We Had a Good Time

11 CINDY LEE | Just for Loving You I Pay the Price

10 ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER | Lost But Never Alone

09 DUA LIPA | Levitating

08 CHRISTINE & THE QUEENS | People, I've been sad

07 SAULT | Little Boy

06 GRIMES | Delete Forever

05 PA SALIEU | My Family

04 070 SHAKE | Guilty Conscience

03 OKLOU | unearth me

02 SAULT | Wildfires

01 SALEM | Starfall