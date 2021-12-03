Gorilla vs Bear’s Top Songs of 2021

Fellow music blog Gorilla vs Bear dropped their album of the year list earlier this week, and now they've followed it with one of their favorite songs of the year. The 30 song list, which is in no particular order, is very in keeping with GvB's distinct style, including tracks from Magdalena Bay, Horsegirl, Kero Kero Bonito, Enumclaw, Erika De Casier, Hildegard, Burial, Oklou, and more. See it below, and see the full list of "well over 100 songs" GvB loved this year on their site.

Gorilla vs Bear's Songs of 2021 ("in no particular order")

Magdalena Bay - Chaeri

Cherry Glazerr - Big Bang

Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

Trippie Redd x Playboi Carti - Miss the Rage

Horsegirl - Ballroom Dance Scene

Rosie Lowe + Duval Timothy - Sun

Danny L Harle - On A Mountain

Wolf Alice - The Last Man on Earth

Kero Kero Bonito - Well Rested

Beach House - Superstar

Enumclaw - Fast n All

Erika De Casier - Friendly

Cindy Lee - unknown (from Diamond Jubilee)

Boyhood - Don't You Dare

Jockstrap - 50/50

Caroline Polachek - Bunny is a Rider (slowed + reverb)

Low - All Night

Mette - Petrified

Doss - Strawberry

Hildegard - Jour 3

Wet - Clementine

Sweeping Promises - Pain Without a Touch

Dean Blunt - the rot

Men I Trust - Serenade of Water

Caroline Loveglow - Patience Etc

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ - Lose Myself

Kadhja Bonet - For You

Burial - Dark Gethsemane + Space Cadet

Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive

Oklou - Gravity