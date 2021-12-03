Gorilla vs Bear’s Top Songs of 2021
Fellow music blog Gorilla vs Bear dropped their album of the year list earlier this week, and now they've followed it with one of their favorite songs of the year. The 30 song list, which is in no particular order, is very in keeping with GvB's distinct style, including tracks from Magdalena Bay, Horsegirl, Kero Kero Bonito, Enumclaw, Erika De Casier, Hildegard, Burial, Oklou, and more. See it below, and see the full list of "well over 100 songs" GvB loved this year on their site.
Gorilla vs Bear's Songs of 2021 ("in no particular order")
Magdalena Bay - Chaeri
Cherry Glazerr - Big Bang
Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
Trippie Redd x Playboi Carti - Miss the Rage
Horsegirl - Ballroom Dance Scene
Rosie Lowe + Duval Timothy - Sun
Danny L Harle - On A Mountain
Wolf Alice - The Last Man on Earth
Kero Kero Bonito - Well Rested
Beach House - Superstar
Enumclaw - Fast n All
Erika De Casier - Friendly
Cindy Lee - unknown (from Diamond Jubilee)
Boyhood - Don't You Dare
Jockstrap - 50/50
Caroline Polachek - Bunny is a Rider (slowed + reverb)
Low - All Night
Mette - Petrified
Doss - Strawberry
Hildegard - Jour 3
Wet - Clementine
Sweeping Promises - Pain Without a Touch
Dean Blunt - the rot
Men I Trust - Serenade of Water
Caroline Loveglow - Patience Etc
DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ - Lose Myself
Kadhja Bonet - For You
Burial - Dark Gethsemane + Space Cadet
Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive
Oklou - Gravity