Gorillaz add new Los Angeles & Philadelphia dates to tour

Gorillaz are going on a North American tour, their first in five years, this fall, running through September and October. Since announcing it in May, they've added extra shows in a couple of cities: Los Angeles, where the new date is on September 25 at YouTube Theater, and Philadelphia, where the new date is on October 15 at The Met Philadelphia. Both new dates, like most of the tour, are with EarthGang, and tickets are on sale now.

See Gorillaz' updated dates below, which include an NYC show at Barclays Center on October 12, also with EarthGang.

gorillaz 2022 tour updated loading...

GORILLAZ: 2022 TOUR

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sun Sep 25 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19

Jungle supports October 21 and 23