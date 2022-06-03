Gorillaz add new Los Angeles & Philadelphia dates to tour
Gorillaz are going on a North American tour, their first in five years, this fall, running through September and October. Since announcing it in May, they've added extra shows in a couple of cities: Los Angeles, where the new date is on September 25 at YouTube Theater, and Philadelphia, where the new date is on October 15 at The Met Philadelphia. Both new dates, like most of the tour, are with EarthGang, and tickets are on sale now.
See Gorillaz' updated dates below, which include an NYC show at Barclays Center on October 12, also with EarthGang.
GORILLAZ: 2022 TOUR
Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sun Sep 25 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sat Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19
Jungle supports October 21 and 23