Gorillaz announce new album ft. Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny & more, share song ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown
Gorillaz have announced a new album, Cracker Island, due February 24 via Parlophone (pre-order). The Thundercat-featuring title track came out back in June, and along with today's album announcement comes "New Gold" with Tame Impala and former Pharcyde member Bootie Brown, which Gorillaz and the song's guests recently debuted live at All Points East. It's a bouncy, catchy song, and you can hear it below.
The album will also feature Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck, and Adeleye Omotayo. It was produced by Gorillaz, Greg Kurstin, and Remi Kabaka Jr. Full tracklist with guests below.
Tracklist
Cracker Island ft. Thundercat
Oil ft. Stevie Nicks
The Tired Influencer
Tarantula
Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo
New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown
Baby Queen
Tormenta ft. Bad Bunny
Skinny Ape
Possession Island ft. Beck