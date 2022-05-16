Gorillaz announce North American tour with EarthGang (BV presale for NYC show)

Gorillaz have announced their first North American tour in five years, happening this fall. The tour kicks off September 11 in Vancouver and runs through October 23 in Miami, with stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas (Life if Beautiful fest) Denver, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, NYC, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more. Most of the tour is with EarthGang, while the final two shows -- Orlando and Miami -- are with Jungle. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Barclays Center on October 12 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Presale that runs Thursday, May 19 from 10 AM - 5 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

GORILLAZ - 2022 North American tour

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19

Jungle supports October 21 and 23