Gorillaz announce North American tour with EarthGang (BV presale for NYC show)
Gorillaz have announced their first North American tour in five years, happening this fall. The tour kicks off September 11 in Vancouver and runs through October 23 in Miami, with stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas (Life if Beautiful fest) Denver, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, NYC, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more. Most of the tour is with EarthGang, while the final two shows -- Orlando and Miami -- are with Jungle. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens at Barclays Center on October 12 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Presale that runs Thursday, May 19 from 10 AM - 5 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.
GORILLAZ - 2022 North American tour
Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19
Jungle supports October 21 and 23