Gorillaz announce stadium shows with Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf

Gorillaz have announced four headlining US shows, including stadiums in LA, Austin, and Boston's historic Fenway Park, plus an amphitheater show in Chicago. They say it's their last run supporting this year's Cracker Island, and they'll be joined by Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf as support. Tickets for the shows, which happen in mid-September, go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10am local. See all dates below.

Gorillaz released a deluxe edition of Cracker Island earlier this year, and played both weekends of Coachella, where they brought out several surprise guests. Kaytranada just released collaborative LP Kaytraminé with Aminé, Lil Yachty dropped his psych-rock fusion LP Let's Start Here back in January, and Remi Wolf released new single "Prescription."

Gorillaz -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sun, Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Wed, Sep 13 – Austin, TX – Q2 Stadium

Sat, Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue, Sep 19 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park