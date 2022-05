Tickets for the Gorillaz show at Barclays Center with EarthGang are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM - 5 PM. Use password BVGORILLAZ.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20 at 10 AM. The Barclays show is part of Gorillaz fall North American tour and all dates are here.