Gorillaz brought out Robert Smith, Peter Hook, slowthai & more @ O2 Arena (pics, video, setlist)

Gorillaz made their return to live music on Tuesday night (8/10), the first of two big London shows at O2 Arena. Tuesday's show was a free show for NHS workers and their families, as a thank you for all they've done through the pandemic. Damon Albarn and crew pulled out all the stops and hit up all their contacts for what was an especially guest-filled evening.

The Cure's Robert Smith was on hand to sing "Strange Timez," Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division brought his distinctive bass stylings to "Aries," Fatoumata Diawara was there to sing on "Désolé," Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays and Black Grape came out with Rowetta for "DARE," Little Simz was on hand for "Garage Palace," and they brought out slowthai and Slaves for "Momentary Bliss."

During the encore, EarthGang joined Gorillaz for "Stylo," then Posdnuos -- who had just been backstage on a De La Soul livestream announcing their group's music would be back on streaming services this year -- came out for "Feel Good Inc," and Little Simz returned for "Clint Eastwood."

There were also a number of new songs played at O2 as well, including one featuring AJ Tracey and another featuring Alicai Harley.

You can check out video from Gorillaz's 8/10 O2 Arena show -- including Robert Smith, Peter Hook and Fatoumata Diawara -- along with the setlist, below.

Gorillaz play O2 again on Wednesday.

Damon Albarn has a new solo album on the way, and EarthGang released a new song today.

SETLIST: Gorillaz @ O2 Area, London, 8/10/2021

M1 A1

Strange Timez (with Robert Smith)

Last Living Souls

Tranz

Aries (with Peter Hook)

Tomorrow Comes Today

Saturnz Barz (with Popcaan)

Rhinestone Eyes

Every Planet We Reach Is Dead

Kids With Guns

Fire Flies

The Lost Chord (with Leee John)

Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)

On Melancholy Hill

El Mañana

Andromeda

Opium (with EARTHGANG)

(Unknown) (New song. Live debut)

(Unknown) (with AJ Tracey) (New song. Live debut)

(Unknown) (with Alicai Harley) (New song. Live debut)

Garage Palace (with Little Simz)

DARE (with Shaun Ryder) (and Rowetta)

19-2000

Dirty Harry

Momentary Bliss (with slowthai) (and Slaves)

Plastic Beach

Encore:

Hong Kong

Stylo (with EARTHGANG)

Feel Good Inc. (with Pos)

Clint Eastwood (with Little Simz) (and Sweetie Irie, with "Ed… more )

Don't Get Lost in Heaven

Demon Days