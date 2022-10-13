Gorillaz brought out Thundercat, De La Soul & more @ Barclays Center (pics, setlist, video)
Gorillaz's 2022 world tour hit Brooklyn on Wednesday (10/12), and as usual it was a guest-filled spectacle. De La Soul were on hand for "Feel Good Inc," Del the Funkee Homosapien came out for "Clint Eastwood" and "Rock the House," Thundercat played bass on "Cracker Island" (the title track to their upcoming album), Miho Hatori came out for "19-2000" (her first time performing the track with Gorillaz since 2010), plus Bootie Brown, tourmates EarthGang, Fatoumata Diawara, Sweetie Irie, and more.
Check out photos by Ellen Qbertplaya, along with video and the Barclays setlist, below.
SETLIST: Gorillaz @ Barclays Center 10/12/2022
M1 A1
Last Living Souls
Tranz
White Light
Tomorrow Comes Today
19-2000 (with Miho Hatori)
Rhinestone Eyes
Cracker Island (with Thundercat)
O Green World
On Melancholy Hill
El Mañana
New Genious (Brother)
Empire Ants
Skinny Ape
Kids With Guns w/ Michelle Ndegwa
Opium (with EARTHGANG)
Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)
Interlude: Elevator Going Up
Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro)
Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)
DARE w/ Rebecca Freckleton and Petra Luke
Momentary Bliss
Plastic Beach
Encore:
New Gold (with Bootie Brown)
Stylo (with Bootie Brown)
Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)
Rock the House (with Del the Funky Homosapien)
Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien) (and Sweetie Irie, with "Ed Case/Sweetie Irie Re-fix" outro)