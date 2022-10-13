Gorillaz brought out Thundercat, De La Soul & more @ Barclays Center (pics, setlist, video)

Gorillaz's 2022 world tour hit Brooklyn on Wednesday (10/12), and as usual it was a guest-filled spectacle. De La Soul were on hand for "Feel Good Inc," Del the Funkee Homosapien came out for "Clint Eastwood" and "Rock the House," Thundercat played bass on "Cracker Island" (the title track to their upcoming album), Miho Hatori came out for "19-2000" (her first time performing the track with Gorillaz since 2010), plus Bootie Brown, tourmates EarthGang, Fatoumata Diawara, Sweetie Irie, and more.

Check out photos by Ellen Qbertplaya, along with video and the Barclays setlist, below.

SETLIST: Gorillaz @ Barclays Center 10/12/2022

M1 A1

Last Living Souls

Tranz

White Light

Tomorrow Comes Today

19-2000 (with Miho Hatori)

Rhinestone Eyes

Cracker Island (with Thundercat)

O Green World

On Melancholy Hill

El Mañana

New Genious (Brother)

Empire Ants

Skinny Ape

Kids With Guns w/ Michelle Ndegwa

Opium (with EARTHGANG)

Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)

Interlude: Elevator Going Up

Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro)

Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)

DARE w/ Rebecca Freckleton and Petra Luke

Momentary Bliss

Plastic Beach

Encore:

New Gold (with Bootie Brown)

Stylo (with Bootie Brown)

Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)

Rock the House (with Del the Funky Homosapien)

Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien) (and Sweetie Irie, with "Ed Case/Sweetie Irie Re-fix" outro)