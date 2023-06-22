Gorillaz cancel US “Getaway” tour 3 weeks after announcing it

It was only three weeks ago that Gorillaz announced the Getaway Tour that was to hit stadiums and arenas in Austin, Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago in September with Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf in support. That tour is now not happening, Stereogum reports, with the band sending out an email ticketholders.

“Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorillaz shows in September have been cancelled," Gorillaz wrote in the email. "Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time.”

Gorillaz added “We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

Bummer, but Damon Albarn is also busy with Blur whose new album The Ballad of Darren is out July 21.