Gorillaz debuted “New Gold” with Tame Impala & Bootie Brown at All Points East (video)

Gorillaz headlined London's All Points East festival on Friday night (8/19), playing a career-spanning 25-song set and bringing out a ton of special guests, including Mos Def, De La Soul, Popcaan, Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder, Rowetta, Moonchild Sanelly, Paul Simonon, Tame Impala, and Bootie Brown. Check out the setlist below.

With Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, Gorillaz premiered a new collaboration, "New Gold." Damon Albarn introduced it by saying, “It’s kind of a mad song, to be honest with you." The track hasn't been formally released yet, but it should be soon, and you can pre-save it on Gorillaz' website. Check out video of "New Gold" below.

Gorillaz released another collaborative track, "Cracker Island," featuring Thundercat, back in June.

Gorillaz at All Points East setlist

M1 A1

Last Living Souls

Tranz

Tomorrow Comes Today

Rhinestone Eyes

19-2000

Saturnz Barz (with Popcaan)

Cracker Island

O Green World (Damon piano intro)

On Melancholy Hill

El Mañana

Empire Ants

New Gold (with Tame Impala) (and Bootie Brown, world premiere)

Broken (with Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)

With Love to an Ex (with Moonchild Sanelly) (and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)

Kids With Guns

Stylo (with Mos Def)

Interlude: Elevator Going Up

Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro)

Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)

DARE (with Shaun Ryder) (and Rowetta)

Momentary Bliss

Encore:

Orchestral Intro

Plastic Beach (with Paul Simonon) (and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)

Sweepstakes (with Mos Def) (and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble)

Feel Good Inc. (with Pos)

Clint Eastwood (with Sweetie Irie) (with "Ed Case/Sweetie Irie Re-fix" outro)