Gorillaz performing new album on three livestream shows

Gorillaz will play their upcoming album Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez live in full for three globally timed livestream shows broadcast from London. These will mark Gorillaz' first live shows in two years. “I’m really looking forward to playing new music in a new way in a new reality,” says Damon Albarn, giving a rare non-animated Gorillaz quote.

The first is for Asia, Australia and New Zealand on December 12 at 20:00 JST (7 AM Eastern); the second is for North and South America on December 12 at 7 PM Eastern; and the last is for the UK, Europe and Africa on December 13 19:00 BST (2 PM Eastern). Tickets are on sale now.

With Jamie Hewlett doing visuals, the shows will see Albarn, as animated frontman 2D, reunite with his virtual bandmates Noodle, Murdoc Niccals, Russel, and the Gorillaz live band. There will also be a "choice selection of featured artists" performing with them.

Song Machine: Season One - Strange Timez is out October 23 and features appearances by The Cure's Robert Smith, St. Vincent, Beck, Elton John & 6LACK, slowthai, Peter Hook, and more.