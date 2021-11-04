Gorillaz celebrating 20th anniversary of their debut album with an 8-disc super deluxe vinyl box set

Gorillaz's debut album turned 20 earlier this year, and to celebrate, the animated band is reissuing it as a deluxe box set that will be out December 10. The eight album set includes the original album remastered on double vinyl, The G-Sides b-sides album, the first vinyl pressing of the Laika Come Home remix album, a live album recorded at The Forum in 2001, and a disc of demos that features an etching on one side.

The Super Deluxe box set also includes a Folio style hardback book, a "cache of 27 pages of ‘seized’ original drawings, storyboards and internal DMC paperwork, housed in an A4 branded case folder" and two Polaroid style mugshots. You can check out the full tracklist and packaging below.

The box set is currently only available via Gorillaz's web store, but it will get a more general release (and slightly less super editions) in 2022.

In other news, Gorillaz have announced Song Machine Live, a global cinema event happening December 8, featuring the band performing "Live from Kong" songs from the Song Machine project, plus classics. Participating theaters have not been announced yet but more info is here.

You can also pick up the Gorillaz Almanac -- a 120-page hardback book from Z2 featuring Jamie Hewlett's artwork, puzzles, games, comics and more -- in the BV Shop.

