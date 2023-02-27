Gorillaz release ‘Cracker Island’ deluxe edition featuring De La Soul & more

Gorillaz just released new album Cracker Island on Friday, and now they've released the deluxe edition of the album, which comes with five more songs, most notably “Crockadillaz” ft De La Soul and Dawn Penn. Specifically, this one features the late Trugoy the Dove, who gets a songwriting credit alongside Penn and Gorillaz leader Damon Album.

The other four tracks are “Captain Chicken,” featuring their "Clint Eastwood" collaborator Del The Funky Homosapien, plus “Controllah” (ft MC Bin Laden), the 2D Piano Version of “Silent Running” (ft Adeleye Omotayo), and the Dom Dolla remix of “New Gold” (ft Tame Impala and Bootie Brown). Listen to all five bonus tracks from the Cracker Island deluxe edition below.

The standard edition of Cracker Island also features Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Thundercat, Beck, and more.

De La Soul's albums finally hit streaming services this Friday.