Gorillaz release new single with Thundercat, “Cracker Island” (listen)

Gorillaz are back with a new single, "Cracker Island," and it's a buzzing, thumping dose of art-funk featuring Thundercat. The song was produced by Greg Kurstin, Remi Kabaka Jr., and Gorillaz. Listen below.

"Cracker Island" arrives amidst the Gorillaz World Tour. They get to North America in September, including a show on October 12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. That show and several others are with EarthGang. Tickets are still available.

GORILLAZ: 2022 TOUR

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sun Sep 25 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19

Jungle supports October 21 and 23