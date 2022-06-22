Gorillaz release new single with Thundercat, “Cracker Island” (listen)
Gorillaz are back with a new single, "Cracker Island," and it's a buzzing, thumping dose of art-funk featuring Thundercat. The song was produced by Greg Kurstin, Remi Kabaka Jr., and Gorillaz. Listen below.
"Cracker Island" arrives amidst the Gorillaz World Tour. They get to North America in September, including a show on October 12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. That show and several others are with EarthGang. Tickets are still available.
GORILLAZ: 2022 TOUR
Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sun Sep 25 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sat Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19
Jungle supports October 21 and 23